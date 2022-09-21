Islamabad police prepares to deal with PTI marchers ‘coming in from Punjab’

The Islamabad police has started its preparations to deal with a potential protest in the federal capital by the PTI, which is planning to march on the federal capital later this month.

The police have requested around 30,000 personnel of police, Rangers, and FC from provinces and it plans to create blockades using shipping containers, SAMAA TV reported on Wednesday.

The Islamabad capital city (ICT) police Tuesday took to Twitter to explain that it was forced to take certain measures as “since yesterday some people are headed towards Islamabad from Punjab to press for their political demands.”

It said that to deal with the potential law and order situation the security in the Red Zone has been enhanced with additional deployments on the entry points to the Red Zone.

The ICT police urged people who work or go school in the Red Zone to leave early to avoid trouble.

SAMAA TV’s reported that the ICT police was contemplating a number of measures including digging trenches and using drones to fire tear gas shell.

Hundreds of containers could be used to stop the PTI long march, the TV said citing sources in the police.

The ICT police officials have requested around 30,000 personnel of police, Rangers, and FC from provinces, it said.

Police officials have also requisitioned additional supplies of tear gas shells.

PTI Chief Imran Khan has threatened to march on the federal capital in September.

Khan, who is demanding fresh elections, proposed last week that the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS)be delayed until after the general elections.

The current COAS is due to retire on November 19 and the process for the appointment of his successor will commence in October-end, according to Defense Minister Khawaja Asif.

On May 25, Imran Khan led a march on Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI is in power, but the federal government and then-PMLN led Punjab government almost thwarted his efforts using road blockades.

Now PTI is in power in Punjab as well. However, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said that the federal government was capable of stopping the march.