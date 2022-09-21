Petrol prices goes up in Pakistan

The government has finally announced petroleum prices for the next two weeks after delaying the decision for five days. The price of petrol has been increased by Rs1.45 per litre.

Petrol or gasoline will now cost Rs237.43 per litre, according to the prices announced late Tuesday.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD), used by trucks and busses, remains unchanged at Rs247 per litre.

Light diesel oil (LDO), mostly used by tubewells, has become cheaper by Rs4 per liter to Rs197.28 while the price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs8 per litre to Rs202.2.

A notification was issued late at night and the new prices have taken effect at 12am Wednesday.

The finance division announces petroleum prices twice a month, first at the beginning of the month and then on the 15th day. It was supposed to make an announcement and issue a notification on September 15, but the decision was delayed for five days.

Federal Finance Ministry officials told SAMAA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed that the decision was delayed on September 15 because the prime minister and finance minister were on a foreign visit. However, even after their return to the country, there was no announcement for two days.