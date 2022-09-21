NA-24 Charsadda by-polls: ECP issues fresh notice to Imran for violating code of conduct

In a flagrant violation of clear directives issued by the top poll body of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has refused to appear before the body. Now, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a fresh notice, directing him to appear before it on Friday.

The notice was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) District Monitoring Officer for NA-24 Charsadda II, Muhammad Zahir Khan.

The notice read that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had violated several statutes of the electoral code of conduct during his rally in Charsadda last week. Imran was in Charsadda to campaign for NA-24 Charsadda where he is a candidate.

The codes violated included inviting public officials in his election rally and influencing the results.

On Tuesday, Imran or his counsel were due to appear before a court in the Badhber area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, neither he nor his counsel appeared before the court. Subsequently, District Monitoring Officer, Charsadda Muhammad Zahir Khan issued a second notice to PTI chairman Imran Khan directed him to appear before it on Friday.

According to the notice, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, neither Imran nor his counsel appeared in court. They had been asked to explain his position for violating the code of conduct.

The notice further added that if Imran fails to appear before them, it may prompt legal action against him, including forwarding the case to Election Commission of Pakistan for disqualification.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP also issued notices to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Minister of Law Fazal Shakur Khan and Advisor for Minerals Muhammad Arif to appear before the District Monitoring Officer.