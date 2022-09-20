You may soon have to declare currency over $5,000 while travelling abroad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed making it mandatory for the passengers to make it necessary for the outbound passengers to declare foreign currency exceeding $5,000 or equivalent at the airport.

They will also be required to declare before customs gold, jewellery, precious and semi-precious stones that they are carrying with them.

The passengers have the option to either before or on departure. They can do it electronically via WeBOC or manually at the airport.

Similarly, the incoming passenger in possession of foreign currency exceeding $10,000 or equivalent, any other prohibited or restricted item will be needed to file a declaration at the airport.“

This comes a month after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a notification regarding the submission of customs declaration, making it mandatory for passengers to declare all the currency that they are carrying.

The CAA has asked the airlines to ensure in-flight announcement by the flight crew for submission of subject declaration wherein the passengers will mention the currency under the regulatory requirements of FATF.