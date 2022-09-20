Woman stages her own kidnapping to extort Rs1m from husband

Kidnapping for ransom is a serious crime and the police have to be extra-cautious while dealing was such cases. What police would do if they find that an abductee is involved in their own kidnapping?

On September 13, a kidnapping for ransom case was registered at the Achara Police Station.

The victim’s husband was asked for Rs1 million for the release of his wife.

On Tuesday, the case ended with a dramatic drop scene when police made an arrest in the case.

The woman herself was involved, the police said. “She just wanted to fetch Rs1 million from her husband.” She had done it with the help of her brother-in-law.

The investigation revealed that the woman staged her own kidnapping. She has since been arrested.

80 per cent of the cases of kidnapping of women in Model Town have been dismissed.

In most of the cases, people tried to stage crimes to settle personal feuds, the police claimed.