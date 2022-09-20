Weightlifter Nooh Butt gets honorary Pakistan Customs post

Weightlifter Nooh Butt was given the honorary rank of assistant collector by Pakistan Customs on Tuesday.

Butt recently won a gold medal for Pakistan during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Gujranwala-born lifted a record total of 405kg, which included 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk.

Butt is also keen on winning a medal for Pakistan during next year’s Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I’m honoured to be given this post by Pakistan Customs. It motivates me to train harder for future events,” said Butt while speaking to media.

“I am hopeful about winning medal for Pakistan at the Asian Games and Olympics,” he added.

It must be noted that Butt has been a regular medalist at national and international level. He has also won a bronze medal during the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver in the 2017 and 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.