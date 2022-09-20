When independent: Khalistan seeks Shimla as capital

Thousands of Sikhs who came to the sleepy Canadian city of Brampton voted in a referendum to create the independent Sikh state of Khalistan in Western India.

Once free of India, the state will stake a claim to the hill station of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh as the new state’s capital.

More than 110,000 Canadian Sikhs voted in the Khalistan Referendum in Brampton, Ontario, over the weekend.

The referendum was organized by the US-based, pro-Khalistan organization Sikhs For Justice (SJF) organization. It was conducted by the Punjab Referendum Commission.

It followed a similar referendum in England.

SJF’s founder and Counsel General Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that some 110,000 Sikhs came out to vote in the referendum, with some 30,000 unable to make it in time to vote because they were stuck in either the traffic jam on Brampton’s two highways or in the long queues due to the heavy influx of people.

Organizers and local observers confirmed the figure.

Pannun said the Sikhs have shown in Canada that they will not accept anything less than an independent Khalistan state with Shimla as the capital of free Punjab.

“Canadians voted in the independence referendum to reclaim Shimla as the capital once Punjab is liberated from the Indian occupation. The voting in Punjab for the Khalistan Referendum will start from January 26, 2023, coinciding with India’s 74th Republic Day,” he said.

Thousands of Sikhs who attended the voting here said they want a free Khalistan and Shimla to be its capital due to the historical significance of the place.

Earlier, the voting started early in the morning with mass prayers led by Khalistani religious leader Bhai Daljit Singh Sekhon – a former associate of Bhai Harjinder Singh Parha, in whose name the voting centre was dedicated in Canada.

A Sikh leader said that a new voting centre would be announced soon to accommodate those Sikhs who could not vote in Brampton, where voting closed at 4:30pm.

Deleted tweet

Dean Allison, Canada’s Member of Parliament for Niagra West said in a tweet at mid-day: “Amazing turnout at Gore Meadows community center in Brampton where the Sikh Nation is voting for their right to self-determination. Over 50,000 votes and lines are still growing.”

However, he later deleted the tweet.

Siddu Moosewala’s murder and succession

One Sikh voter, when asked why they wanted to vote for Khalistan, said there was a long history behind the decision, particularly those born in the 90s who would remember the oppression and persecution.

He added that among the incidents impacting their decision was the murder of several high-profile members of the Sikh community, including Deep Siddhu, a kabaddi player and the recent murder of Sikh rapper Siddhu Moosewala.

Another voter highlighted the broken promises by Indian freedom movement leaders, including Jawarharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and then subsequent, systemic discrimination and ethnic cleansing of their community as the reason for voting in the referendum.