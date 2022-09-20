Shan Masood opens up about T20I debut

Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood is all set to make his debut against England during the first T20I at the National Cricket Stadium Tuesday.

The left-hander will be the 97th T20I player to wear Pakistan’s cap in the format.

Sharing his feelings ahead of his maiden T20I game in front of his home ground, the 32-year-old was excited to represent Pakistan in all three formats.

“There is no greater feeling than representing Pakistan in all three formats,” said Shan while speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “We always admire players who adjust themselves in different gears in different formats, and this is something big for me.”

Commenting on playing different formats in modern-day cricket, he was of the view that the transition will be easy if a player has spent time in red-ball cricket.

“Every format has its own specialty, the thing I have noticed is that when you came through the ranks by playing red-ball, adjusting into the white-ball game is a lot easier because you are doing the basics rights. This gives you the freedom to play shots, you can enjoy it and free to take risks in the limited-overs,” he said.

Revealing his personal goal, the Karachi-born said that he will take it as an opportunity and enjoy the game.

“My target is simple till the time I’m playing cricket, I will take it one day at a time and will take it as an opportunity to enjoy my game,” he concluded.