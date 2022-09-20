Maryam has no role in purchasing Avenfield Apartments, admits NAB prosecutor

The National Accountability Bureau has told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has no role in the purchase of Avenfield Apartments.

The statement was made by the NAB prosecutor during the hearing of applications filed by Maryam and her husband Capt. (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield Reference case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing the appeals.

NAB’s special prosecutor Usman G Rashid said that the prime suspect in the case is not present, adding that Maryam and Safdar were accused of abetment.

The court replied that if primary suspect Nawaz Sharif’s case is not being pleaded, it doesn’t mean that the indictment has been proven to be true. It asked the prosecutor to argue the case on merit.

When the prosecutor referred to Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama Leaks Case, Justice Aamer Farooq said that the NAB has to prove its case independent of the SC’s observation.

Justice Farooq inquired if the NAB investigated the case after the JIT, the NAB prosecutor replied that they did investigate the case and summoned witnesses and the accused.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani said that one of the allegations against Maryam is of misleading the investigators. Did she mislead the NAB investigator or JIT’s?

When the NAB prosecutor was presenting his arguments, Justice Farooq asked him to keep in mind that Wajid Zia was their witness not an investigating officer.

Justice Aamer Farooq inquired if Maryam helped acquire the property in 1993. Did she has any role in that and how did a 2006 trust deed help acquire the property? Justice Farooq asked.

He warned the NAB prosecutor that he is entering a street with a dead end.

The prosecutor said that the property was acquired by Nielsen and Nescoll in the 90s and Maryam had no role in the purchase. She helped keep the property secret, he added.

When asked, Maryam’s lawyer replied that Nawaz Sharif has accepted on any forum that he owns the property.

NAB prosecutor argued that Nawaz Sharif used to live in the same apartment. On this, Justice Kayani remarked that almost half of Pakistan lives in other peoples’ homes.