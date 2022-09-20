Cross border firing in North Waziristan martyrs soldier

In another incident of cross-border attacks, a squad of the Pakistan military came under attack from terrorists across the border in North Waziristan, in which a soldier embraced martyrdom.

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a squad of the military near the border came under a gun attack from terrorists on the Afghanistan side.

While combating the terrorists, ISPR said that soldier Nazar Muhammad was martyred. Muhammad hailed from the Jafarabad area of Pakistan and fought valiantly against the terrorists.

The military condemned the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan and urged Kabul to take action which prevents such an incident from taking place again.

It added that the military was resolute in its resolve to protect the borders of the country.