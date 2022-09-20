Olympic Gold Medallist Kurt Angle shares a tragic health update

Retired professional wrestler Kurt Angle, who won an Olympic gold medal in American freestyle wrestling, has revealed that he is suffering from memory loss.

Angle is regarded as one of the greatest superstars to grace the WWE ring. He became the world champion on five occasions and was inducted in WWE’s Hall of Fame for his rich legacy.

The former WWE champion revealed that he is facing memory loss because of the multiple concussions he suffered during his pro-wrestling career.

Angle shared that he remembers being in state of concussion four times, three of which were really serious.

“I am in my early 50s but still got a little damage to my brain, I have to think hard to remember the past,” said Angle on his podcast.

Between WWF/WWE, Japan and TNA, Angle has won 21 total championships and overall is a 13-time world champion. He is the only pro-wrestler in history to have won the WWE Championship, WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship, the WCW Championship, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and the IGF’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship.