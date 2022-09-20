Venues finalised for New Zealand tour of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised venues for the upcoming New Zealand tour of Pakistan, sources said Tuesday. They will play two Tests and three ODIs in December and January.

The Black Caps abandoned their tour just minutes before the first match was due to begin in Rawalpindi, citing security concerns. This was their first tour of Pakistan in 18 years.

However, both sides will now face each other ¬twice – first in December 2022 and January 2023 for two Tests and three ODIs, while they will again visit Pakistan for five ODIs and the same number T20Is in April next year.

The Tests later this year will be part of the World Test Championship, and three ODIs, which will be part of the ODI Super League (for qualification for the World Cup).

According to sources, the first visit will be a part of the Future Tours Programme, while the second was agreed to make up for the matches lost when New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan in September 2021.

Moreover, Multan Cricket Stadium will host the first Test between the two sides in December, while Karachi’s National Stadium will be the venue for the second Test of the series.

All three ODIs will be played in Karachi as well.