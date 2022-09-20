All you need to know about Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri and Taloulah Mair saga

Opening a can of worms, British fashion model Taloulah Mair claimed on social media that singer Aima Baig allegedly cheated on Shahbaz Shigri with her boyfriend and film-maker Qes Ahmed.

She shared this in a video shared on her Instagram highlight in which she made these revelations.

Taloulah Mair also shared a screenshot of a chat allegedly between Qes Ahmed and Aima Baig.

Taloulah Mair also shared a screenshot of her chat with Shahbaz Shigri.

Singer Aima Baig has no far not responded to the allegations, neither Qes Ahmed.

Aima-Shigri split

Famous Pakistani singer Aima Baig reportedly called off her engagement with actor and filmmaker Shahbaz Shigri just recently.

The Yaarian singer had announced her engagement with actor Shabaz Shigri last year. An event was also held which was attended by other, well-known celebrities.

It was the same event where certain social media users bashed Baig for wearing the ‘Imaam Zaamin’ on her arm while wearing a sleeveless top.

Rumors abound

Rumors had been making rounds for quite some time that the Baig-Shigri duo was a thing of the past.

But all those rumors were put to rest when the singer officially announced the end of their relationship in a post on Instagram earlier this week.

She said that the Verna actor was no longer with her.

“Yes, I will always respect this person for giving me a good time,” Baig said, with the line hinting at some raw undercurrents and even a sense of betrayal.

This was confirmed in the very next line when she wrote: “Sometimes, sh*t happens for a reason.”

Nothing else was left to imagination when she added: “And to answer all your questions, yes we have parted ways.”

The singer said that both were doing good and fine and that fans need not “worry”.

“I wanted to do it in the most respectful way and so I did. People can choose their ways of expressing their feelings, which define who they are from the inside”

She further added, “That’s me telling the truth to anyone wondering they are or they are not together. And the answer is, nope. Me and Shahbaz are not together anymore.”

Aima concluded the announcement with a message for all her fans: “PS: No more ‘feeling sorry texts’ please! We are doing just fine.”