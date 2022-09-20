Angelina Jolie visits flood-hit areas of Pakistan

Famous Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has arrived in Pakistan to support the communities affected by the recent floods in Pakistan.

The Hollywood A-lister reached Pakistan earlier today, and went directly to the flood affected area of Dadu in Sindh.

She travelled through a boat to better understand the destruction caused by the heavy rains and floods.

On Monday, an International Aid and relief development organization, IRC Global Communication announced in a press release that Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie will arrive in Pakistan to support the flood affectees.

The press release mentioned that the actor will highlight the urgent support for the flood affectees and will urge the international community to find the long-term solution for the issue of climate change which is threatening the Third World countries.

“Ms Jolie is visiting to witness and gain understanding of the situation, and to hear from people affected by floods directly about their needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future,” the press release mentioned.

Jolie is expected to visit flood-affected regions and meet families directly in an effort to gain a deeper understanding of their needs and understand next steps in order to help them rehabilitate and re-build, added the press release.

It added she would visit the organization’s emergency response operations and meet workers assisting displaced people.

Previously, to generate humanitarian and financial aid, Jolie visited Pakistan in the wake of 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods in the country to bring international attention to the aftermath of the natural calamities.