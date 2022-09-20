Probable linueps for first Pakistan-England T20I

Pakistan will face England in the first T20I of the series on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

England cricket squad touched down in Karachi on Thursday for their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, a lengthy absence brought about by security fears.

England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit last year, but cancelled at short notice after New Zealand pulled out of a tour citing safety concerns.

The PCB said that the Australia series “demonstrated our event-planning and operational skills” and expressed confidence that the England games will also pass off safely.

A 19-man England squad will play seven Twenty20 games against Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2 as both teams tune up for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Shan Masood will make his T20I debut as he will replace injured Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan lineup. Meanwhile, Mohammad Haris will replace Mohammad Rizwan with the latter likely to be rested.

England will be led by all-rounder Moeen Ali in place of the injured Jos Buttler.

Probable lineups

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (c), 2 Shan Masood, 3 Mohammad Haris (wk), 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Hasnain

England: 1 Alex Hales, 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali (c), 6 Will Jacks, 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Olly Stone, 11 Richard Gleeson