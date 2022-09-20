Gigi Hadid remembers her ex-boyfriend amid rumors of dating Leonardo DiCaprio

The Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her daughter’s second birthday, and her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik also seemed to be a part of the family reunion.

While celebrating Khai’s second birthday – Gigi and Zayn’s daughter – the supermodel shared a Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake on her Instagram story.

Amidst the rumors making rounds about her dating Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Hadid shared a picture on her Instagram story captioning it, “Our angel girl turned 2 today.” While in the picture, there was neither Khai neither Malik, but she did mention him.

Gigi and Zayn started dating in 2015 and their daughter was born in 2020.

According to reports, the duo parted ways last year after the singer got into a physical altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid as per the reports.

Currently, they are co-parenting their daughter and when it comes to her, this isn’t the first time that she gave a shout-out to Malik.

On Father’s Day, Hadid shared a picture of her daughter with Zayn and captioned it, “Khai’s baba.”

Reports suggest that Hadid and DiCaprio are getting to know each other. Both of them were spotted in a party at New York hanging out together.

An insider told a media outlet, “They are getting to know each other but they aren’t “dating” just yet.”

“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” an insider told People.

Meanwhile, reportedly, the former band member of One Direction has been trying to win Gigi Hadid back amidst rumors of her dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

An insider told a media outlet, “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi. They’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake, but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her.”