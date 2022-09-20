Afghanistan cricketer’s Indian visa delayed due to Pakistan ties

Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan’s Indian visa has been delayed due to his family’s ties with Pakistan.

The former Afghanistan captain, who retired from international cricket in 2021, wants Indian visa in order to participate in the ongoing Legends League.

Afghan will represent World Giants in the tournament’s second season, which will feature many former superstars of the games.

However, since Afghan’s passport has been stamped with Pakistani visa and his family members also live there, his departure to India has been delayed. He also visited Pakistan recently.

The former cricketer is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I want to Legends League for creating a platform for the retired players to come and play, it is an incredible platform. We will enjoy it and we are excited to play. There are some big players involved. I am waiting to play at Eden Gardens, the stadium has been lucky for me too. It is one of the best grounds in India, we are just waiting to go out there and play,” Afghan told NDTV in a recent interview.

The veteran Afghanistani cricketer has played across all three formats for his country, captaining the side in their first-ever Test match against India in 2019.

Afghan also has 114 ODI caps to his name and captained Afghanistan at the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Afghan played 75 T20 international matches for his country, scoring 1382 runs and four 50s.