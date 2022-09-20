Heart Aerospace reveals new ES-30 electric aircraft

Heart Aerospace, a Swedish electric aircraft manufacturer, has introduced its new the ES-30 ¬ a 30-seat electric aircraft.

The new airplane has upgraded its seating capacity from 19 seats. It is run by battery-powered electric motors, enabling the aircraft to fly quietly without producing any pollutants.

According to a statement, Air Canada and Saab have each invested $5 million in the company. Apart from the investment, Air Canada has placed a purchase order for 30 ES-30 aircraft in addition to its investment.

“We are thrilled to have two such strong partners as Saab and Air Canada join our mission to electrify regional air travel,” said founder and chief executive officer of Heart Aerospace, Anders Forslund.

“The ES-30 is an electric airplane that the industry can use. We have designed a cost-efficient airplane that allows airlines to deliver good service on a wide range of routes,” he added.

The ES-30 includes a spacious flat-floor cabin with three comfortable seats per row, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

The enormous exterior luggage and freight compartment will be supplemented with cabin storage and overhead bins, giving airlines more network flexibility.

Heart Aerospace’s Northern Runway is set to begin construction in 2026, with the first phase of construction expected to be completed by the middle of 2024.

Heart Aerospace anticipates delivering the first ES-30 in 2028.