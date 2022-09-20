Woman kills doctor fiancé for leaking her nude pictures

The Indian media on Tuesday reported that a woman - abetted by her two friends - killed her fiancé in India’s Bengaluru.

A 27-year-old doctor not only reportedly leaked nude pictures of his fiancé but also shared it with his friends.

The victim was identified as Vikash Rajan who studied medicine in Ukraine and practiced for a couple of years in Chennai.

Later, he moved to Bengaluru to train for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).

The couple was in a relationship for the last two years and luckily, Vikash was exposed right before the marriage.

The woman found her nude images on Instagram. Over asking Vikash about the pictures, he pleaded guilty to the immoral act.

After this confession, Vikash’s fiancé planned to invite him to her friend’s house in New Mico Layout, where he was brutally beaten up making him fall unconscious.

The victim doctor was rushed to hospital where he remained under treatment for four days. But, he succumbed to the wounds and declared dead on September 14.

Vikash’s fiancé claimed that she did not have any intention of killing him.

Giving a new look to story Vikash’s brother was informed by Vikash’s fiancé that he was attacked by his friends during a fight, and she was not present at the place of the incident.

Vikash’s fiancé and her friends are in custody of police under murder charges and further investigation is being carried out against them.