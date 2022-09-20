Good news for Karachi: Electricity tariff likely to be slashed by Rs4.21

K-Electric has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to reduce the electricity tariff for the month of August on account of fuel charges adjustment.

Earlier on August 31, Nepra had approved a reduction of Rs3.63 per unit price of electricity for the people of Karachi on the request of K-Electric.

The utility service provider has requested Nepra to reduce the tariff by Rs4.21 per unit.

If approved, the reduction will lead give the people of Karachi a relief of Rs7.21 billion.

A public hearing on KE’s appeal is awaited which will be conducted on September 29 by Nepra.