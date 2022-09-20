Disciples of Sikhism reach Kartarpur to observe death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

Hundreds of disciples of Sikh religion have reached Pakistan to attend rituals in connection with the 483rd death anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak which is being observed today (September 20).

Baba Guru Nanak - through his spiritual teachings - laid the foundation of the Sikh religion.

The disciples of Sikhism from across the border have arrived at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, to attend the three-day Joti Jot celebrations. The visitors were warmly welcomed by the Pakistani authorities and Sikh community in Pakistan.

To avoid any mishaps, strict security arrangements have been taken.