ADB developing special flood package for Pakistan

Following widespread devastation in Pakistan, which has severely impacted a third of the country and one in seven people, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced that it is putting together a special package to aid relief and rehabilitation.

This support will be in addition to the $3 million the bank has already approved on August 31 for the immediate purchase of food, tents, and other relief goods.

In an announcement on social media platform Twitter on Tuesday, the ADB said that they are working quickly on the “significant package” to support people, livelihoods, and infrastructure immediately and in the long term.

In the short- and medium-term, ADB said they would use ongoing projects to repair damaged infrastructure, including roads and irrigation infrastructure.

Moreover, the regional financial institution will support the development and financial stability of the agriculture sector to boost food security.

“We’re also processing countercyclical support to help the poor and vulnerable, especially women and children, to weather the impacts of food prices and other external shocks,” the announcement said.

In the long-term, the ADB said that they will prioritize projects which support post-flood reconstruction and strengthen climate and disaster resilience.

“The scale and impact of the floods is shocking. ADB stands with the people of Pakistan through these difficult times,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhuko.

The bank said that it would provide more details of the new assistance once the package is finalized, adding that the institution was working closely with the government and other international agencies to help rebuild the lives and livelihoods of the more than 33 million people affected by the disaster.