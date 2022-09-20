It is state’s responsibility to recover missing MQM workers: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that it is the responsibility of the state to recover the missing Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers.

He was in Karachi to meet with MQM-P leadership at their office located in Bahadurabad.

The minister said that the bodies of MQM workers who were missing for years were recovered recently.

He said that the enforced disappearance is the state’s failure, adding that the government would not leave any stone unturned for the recovery of missing MQM workers.

We can feel the pain of MQM as torture and enforced disappearances are against humanity, Rana said.

Those involved in enforced disappearances are violating the constitution, the minister said.

He expressed hope that the government still has the support of the MQM.

The minister also met with the families of missing workers.

‘We live in an unfortunate state where enforced disappearance is not a crime’

We live in an unfortunate state where enforced disappearance is not a crime, said MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

MQM-P leader said that they do not wish to punish those responsible for the crime. We just want our workers to return, he said.

Siddiqui said that earlier 27 of their workers were killed extra-judicially,

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Saad Sabri, the Sanaullah is carrying a special message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the government’s allies.

Recently, the MQM had threatened to quit the ruling coalition after the dumped bodies of three of their missing workers were found. They had also demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz visit Karachi and inform them about the action taken by the government to recover the missing men.

Sabri said families of MQM’s missing workers have gathered at the Bahadurabad office of the party to meet with Sanaullah and learn about the action taken by the government to recover the men.