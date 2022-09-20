Leaked call audio: FIA summons ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has been asked to appear before federal investigators who have launched a formal investigation into an alleged recording of a phone call between the ex-finance czar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

In the alleged call, Tarin could be heard urging Jhagra to refuse to accept terms agreed by the federal government in an apparent bid to scuttle the impending resumption of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The plan ultimately failed when IMF approved resumption of the program.

On Tuesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued a summons to Tarin over the call, audio for which was leaked to the media.

The agency said that they have both the recording of the call and its transcript and that they are summoning Tarin to their zonal office in Islamabad on Wednesday to answer questions regarding the audio.

On August 29, audio emerged of an alleged call between Tarin and Jhagra in which the former is heard urging the latter to backtrack from the commitment of a provincial surplus given to the IMF, thereby scuttling the deal.

A similar call was made to the incumbent Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari. However, the latter showed reluctance in following through.

Hours after the audio was leaked, PTI’s Asad Umar confirmed its authenticity but said that it was tampered with before being released.