Find out why iPhone 13 is a better choice in 2022 instead of new iPhone 14

There is now a new generation of iPhones but still the previous year’s iPhone 13 and newly launched iPhone 14 appear very similar.

The iPhone 13 is still a tough smartphone. It has just as many fun colors and uses the same iOS operating system as the iPhone 14.

The primary reasons for selecting iPhone 13 over iPhone 14 are listed below.

iPhone 13 at a glance

The iPhone 13 was released by Apple last year, but it still competes well with the top flagship smartphones on the market.

It has one of the most powerful chip, a fantastic camera, a brilliant, and clear display, and all-day battery life.

iPhone 13 features and specifications

The finest 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED True Tone display with a 2532x1170 resolution.

The iPhone 13’s larger sensors and sensor-shift stabilization significantly improve the camera. It has a 12MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Additionally, it is the first iPhone to use Apple’s new A15 Bionic CPU, which is made on a 5nm technology and guarantees that your smartphone will never stutter or slow down.

The battery life of the iPhone 13 is incredible. According to Apple, it may last up to 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 design:

In terms of design, iPhone 13 is identical to Apple’s latest flagship with a few minor adjustments, a YouTuber also tried an iPhone 13 case on iPhone 14, and it fits perfectly.

iPhone 13 price

Every year after the new iPhone launch, Apple reduced its predecessors’ costs. This time the Cupertino-based tech company has cut $100 on the previous generation of iPhone.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14