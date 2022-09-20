Malala Yousafzai’s photo ahead of UNGA session makes rounds on internet

The photo of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai practicing the speech she is to deliver at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session scheduled in New York has gone viral on the internet.

Malala will address the Leader’s Day of the Transforming Education Summit at the UNGA session.

The speakers – activists working for education - will highlight the long-standing issues in the sector faced by school-going children across the world.

Malala Yousafzai shared a picture of her with Somaya Faruqi, an Afghan student and engineer, on Instagram in which she can be seen practicing her speech.

She captioned the photo, “The sweetest practice session ahead of today’s #UNGeneralAssembly.”

“@somayafaruqi is an Afghan student, engineer, and activist. Today she will speak in front of world leaders, along with @malala, climate activist @vanessanakate1, and Ukrainian student Yelizaveta Posivynch, and highlight the barriers that keep girls from learning,” Malala went on to add in her caption.

Malala further introduced the Afghan activist writing, “For Somaya what’s most important is that the leaders in the room, who have influence, don’t make Afghan girls “a victim of global politics.””

Earlier, the Nobel laureate also met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during which they discussed aftermath of floods in Pakistan resulting in destruction of hundreds of education facilities in the affected areas.