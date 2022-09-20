Partially overcast helps take edge off heat in Karachi

The weather in Karachi today will remain partially overcast, which has helped lower the overall temperature in the city, with the maximum temperature to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that the upcoming month of October will be warmer than usual.

According to the PMD, a southwesterly breeze has resumed in the city, blowing at 16 kilometres per hour which has not only brought back clouds but also lowered the temperature.

However, the PMD clarified that there was no chance of rain today.

While the maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees, the lowest temperature is expected to remain around 26.4 degrees centigrade.

Moreover, overall humidity will remain around 65%.

Warm October

Moreover, the PMD warned that this year, October would be warmer than usual.

Winters are expected to commence slightly early in November.