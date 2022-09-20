VIRAL: Singer Enrique Iglesias ‘passionate kiss with fan’ leaves social media divided

A few days ago, the Spanish singer and song-writer Enrique Iglesias shared a video from a meet and greet in Las Vegas, holding a fan by the waist and kissing her.

At the beginning of the video, the pop star can be seen kissing the fan’s cheek, but later she quickly turns her face to give the singer an extended and passionate kiss on the lips.

Iglesias, 47, kept on kissing the unknown woman rather than walking away. He finally let go of her and rushed off smiling.

In the video, the woman can’t be identified, and it’s unclear if the singer has ever met her before the said event.

The video amazed some fans as they felt jealous, while others inquired about Enrique’s girlfriend of 21 years and if she is okay with the private encounter.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together since 2001 and have three kids.

However, the tennis player Anna Kournikova has not commented on the incident and Iglesias has also not offered further remarks on the video.