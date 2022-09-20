WATCH: Pakistan organizes photo exhibition at UNGA to highlight flood devastation

To highlight the plight of the flood victims, Pakistan organized a picture exhibition at the United Nations (UN) during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The “Floods in Pakistan: A Climate Carnage” exhibit will remain on view from September 19 to 25.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared in a tweet that the exhibition was being organized in collaboration with Permanent Mission to the UN on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The pictures highlighting the miseries and scale of devastation of the floods – adjectives of which are still being found to explain their impact – are on the display. More than 1,500 have been killed and 33 million displaced by floods in Pakistan.