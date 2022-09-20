Now you can use Snapchat on web, for free

In July, Snapchat for web was initially made available to browsers, although only in a few countries and exclusively for Snapchat+ subscribers. But now, all Snapchat users can now access the desktop version.

Although the web interface is relatively simple, it can be used to share photographs, calls, and video chats.

A Snapchat representative informed that people had started using video calling more frequently.

He added that if there is enough interest, Snapchat may add more of its essential capabilities to the online interface.

You can communicate via phone and video conversations and exchange messages and snaps using the app for web.

The messaging capabilities of the smartphone app, such as chat responses, are also accessible through Snapchat for web.

There are currently more than 10 lenses available for video calls.

Go to web.snapchat.com and enter your Snapchat username and password to access the multimedia messaging app for web.

After that, your phone will be required to complete a two-step verification.

Your discussions can resume where they left off on mobile once you launch Snapchat for web.