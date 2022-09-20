Famous Islamic scholar lands in Pakistan to help flood affectees

The renowned Islamic Scholar Mufti Ismail Menk is in Pakistan to aid the flood victims.

Right now he is in Sindh engaged on the ground to help the people affected by the devastating flood.

Mufti Menk uploaded a video on his Instagram, in which he can be seen visiting a flood affected area of Sindh, Jhuddo.

Mufti Menk appealed to his followers to donate for flood victims. He wrote, “DEVASTATION! Pakistan needs us! Unimaginable situation! DONATE A TENT! Give comfort to a family! £100 per tent! Please do whatever you can with any reliable charity or partner for those affected. We will have to assist for the next few YEARS.”

Earlier this month, Ertugurl famed actor Celal Al, who played Abdul Rehman Alp in the series also visited Pakistan to aid the flood victims.