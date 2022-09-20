At least 27 die due to viral dengue fever in Sindh

At least 26 people succumbed to the viral dengue fever in Karachi while another patient died in Hyderabad so far, health officials disclosed on Monday.

The viral fever has been sweeping large parts of the province in the aftermath of record rains, flooding major hospitals with patients in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The health department has also increased the number of beds up to 329 in all public sector hospitals, even converting the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) wards into dengue wards at the Abbasi Shaheed hospital, Gazdarabad hospital, Rafiqui Shaheed hospital and the Landhi hospital.

Talking to journalists on Monday afternoon at the launch of a Covid-19 vaccination campaign, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that a large number of malaria cases have been reported in the flood-affected areas of the province while in Karachi and Hyderabad, the dengue virus was spreading fast.

According to the health department, so far more than 5,00 cases have been reported in the two cities.

Covid-19 vaccination

The health department on Monday launched Covid-19 vaccination for children between five and 11 years of age.

The campaign was launched by minister health Dr Azra Pehcuho, American Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Shofar and acting consulate general.

Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah, DG health Dr Juman Bahoto and EPI Sindh director Dr Irshad Memon also present on the occasion.

Dr Pechuho said that they aim to immunize school-going children as much as possible during the campaign.

Noting that parents had expressed concern over vaccination, the health minister said that they had made the Pakistan Pediatric Association a partner in the vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive will continue until September 24.