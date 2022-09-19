England cricketers pay solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth in Karachi stadium

The English national cricket team, currently in Karachi for a T20 international series, held a solemn vigil for Queen Elizabeth II.

Currently, the entire English nation and commonwealth countries are mourning Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. She died in Balmoral on September 8 and was laid to rest in Windsor Castle on Monday alongside her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021.

The English team has been practising under the lights at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On Monday evening, as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession proceeded towards Windsor Castle along roads lined by hundreds of thousands of British subjects, the English squad put aside the bat and the ball.

They tied black armbands and stood together in solemn silence.

They said a special prayer for the departed Queen Elizabeth II and for the long reign of King Charles III.

They also paid glowing tribute to their departed monarch.

The England squad in Karachi that will play the seven-match T20 series includes: Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali (VC), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.

The squad is a far cry from the last English team to visit Pakistan 17 years ago, which included names such as Michael Vaughan, James Anderson, Ian Bell, Paul Collingwood, Andrew Flintoff, Ashley Giles, Steve Harmison, Matthew Hoggard, Geraint Jones, Alex Loudon, Kevin Pietersen, Liam Plunkett, Matt Prior, Andrew Strauss, Marcus Trescothick (captain), Kabir Ali, Vikram Solanki, and Shaun Udal.