Imran Khan is internally a weak person, but shout in the crowd, says Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Fazalur Rehman has said that ever since Imran Khan destroyed the country’s economy during his tenure, it is the responsibility of all political parties to reinstate the economy.

Talking to the media on Monday, he said that Pakistan was still reeling from the aftershocks of an economy destroyed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Now, he said, the country was facing one of the worst natural disasters in its history.

The whole country is flooded, and we have to deal with it, he said.

He claimed that Imran Khan had bowed down before the American ambassador in repentance, but American President Joe Biden is not allowing him to passage to the White House. “Imran khan is a weak person but makes a lot of noise in a crowd,” he said.

Accusing Imran of being the agent of an international conspiracy which he often accuses the PDM members of, Rehman said that the PTI chief has been hiring lobbyists to patch up with the Americans.