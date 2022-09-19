Misuse of KP govt helicopter: ECP decides to hold formal hearing

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday decided to hold a formal hearing on the alleged misuse of the provincial government’s helicopter in transporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, use of state machinery in campaigning and the participation of provincial ministers in an electoral rally in Charsadda.

The top poll body has also decided it would postpone the by-polls in the province unless the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government cooperates.

This was decided on Monday as Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a high-powered meeting of the commission to review the recent electoral rally by the PTI chief in Charsadda.

During the meeting, the CEC took notice of the flagrant violation of the electoral code of conduct for the upcoming by-polls in the province.

He said that violating the code of conduct would not be tolerated and that all contesting candidates would be provided with a level playing field.

It was decided to issue notices to the violators, including KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and members of his cabinet, for participating in electoral rallies, along with a warning that indiscriminate action would be taken against violators.

He asked to convey a message to the provincial government that they will be forced to postpone the by-polls if they do not cooperate with the apex poll body.