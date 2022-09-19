Did PCB really replicate UEFA trophy design for Pakistan-England series?

With less than 24 hours remaining in the historic T20I series between Pakistan and England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled it winners’ trophy Monday.

The trophy was unveiled at the National Stadium Karachi, which will host first four T20Is of the seven-match series from September 20.

If you are a football fan, you may have spotted design similarities between the Pakistan-England trophy and the UEFA Conference Cup.

The UEFA’s silverware is standing at 57.5cm tall and weighing 11kg. The trophy consists of 32 hexagonal spines. You can spot similar spines on the Pakistan and England trophy, but they are way less than 32.

On both trophies the spines are curving from the trophy base.

It looks quite similar to the UEFA’s trophy however, you can spot a major difference in the craftsmanship of both silverwares.