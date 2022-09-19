‘Stop pulling each other down to restore Pakistan’s global status’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan could emerge as a strong nation on the global level, but for that, it must work hard.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV’s Syed Kousar Kazmi after his meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and ahead of his flight to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Shehbaz spared a few moments to speak about his recent meetings with heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

Asked if Pakistan had emerged as a strong nation after the warmth he had received during the trip where he was warmly received by Russian President Vladimir Putin, apart from enjoying closeness with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and respect in meeting with Chinese President Xi Jiping, Shehbaz said that there was still work to be done.

“Pakistan will definitely recover its lost standing in the world,” the prime minister said as he outlined the pathway to recovering lost pride.

“We must work hard together and stop pulling each other down,” he insisted.

He also had snide remarks toward some of his detractors and opponents.

“We must not rely on falsehoods, misleading statements and exaggeration, instead we must work hard and be honest,” he said, adding that only then can the country reclaim respect in the comity of nations.