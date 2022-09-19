Imran threatens back those threatening PTI leaders from unknown number

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran khan asked the party leaders and supporters to threaten back those threatening them from unknown numbers.

Addressing a rally in Chakwal on Monday, the former minister asked the people to wait for his ‘call’ for protest.

“Women, children, and especially young men must prepare themselves, and be ready,” he said, asking people to break the chains of fear.

Giving an example of the people of Kofa, he said that they had the fear of Yazid and did not come out.

He said that when he says that the army chief should be selected on merit, It means Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should not get to select the next COAS as they are the most corrupt people and do not rely on merit.

He said if PPP believed in merit, Itizaz Ahsan would have been the head of PPP instead of Zardari and Bilawal. Similarly, Mariyam Nawaz would not be taking all the big decisions of the PML-N.

He said that these two parties do not believe in merit. So if you want a prosperous Pakistan, the country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal had dreamed of, you must come out when I give the call, said Imran Khan.