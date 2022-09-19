Punjab CM Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi likely to face no-confidence motion

In an extraordinary move, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to table a vote of no confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

According to sources, this was discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London,

PML-N supremo has, reportedly, agreed and given a ‘go head’ to PML-N lawmakers in Punjab.

Sources have said that the resolution will be tabled in 15 days.

The party will deliberate on the name of the next chief minister after the vote of no confidence.

It is worth mentioning that the PML-N has the support of estranged PML-Q members and other lawmakers from South Punjab.

The development comes just a couple of days after two big wigs of politics in South Punjab, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmud and Jahangir Tareen, reconciled their differences and joined hands.

Pundits consider it a major breakthrough in southern Punjab politics that can break the monopoly of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi.