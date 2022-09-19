First England T20I: Pakistan team to wear special jersey for flood victims

The Pakistan team will wear a special jersey during the first T20I against England tomorrow in order to generate funds for the flood victims across the country.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will reveal the jersey today, along with the Men in Green’s T20 World Cup kit.

The first T20I between Pakistan and England has been named ‘Fund Raising Match’ by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The gate money earned from the match will be donated to flood victims.

The match will be played on September 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 7.30pm (local time).

Deadly floods have submerged parts of Pakistan in recent weeks. The resulting flooding affected over 33 million people, destroyed 1.7 million homes and killed nearly 1,400 people.

The PCB has urged cricket fans and followers to purchase tickets in big numbers once they are made available online for sale next week to show unity with all those affected by the calamity, help with rehabilitation of the affected population and support the local and federal governments in their relief and rescue operations.

“We at the PCB express our grief and sorrow for all those affected by the extreme monsoon rainfall and floods, which has resulted in havoc and devastation beyond imagination, killing over 1,000 and leaving around a million homeless. As cricket unites our proud nation, we stand firmly with the victims and all those involved in the flood relief and rescue operations,” said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.