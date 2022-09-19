Photo: Lookalike but ripped, Doppelganger of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor

The US-based bodybuilder doppelganger of Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor has left the veteran actor’s fans stunned.

It all started when a US-based fitness coach John Effer dropped his shirtless photo on his Instagram handle which was a collage of him with the Indian actor.

“I’m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH Where is it at!!??” the fitness coach captioned the photo by tagging Indian actor Anil Kapoor.

The uncanny resemblance left every one of John’s followers surprised for sure too.

Soon after he shared the post, fans shared their reactions in the comment section. One fan wrote, “You gotta be a player and learn to say 1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1. #jhakaas.” “I literally thought you were anil Kapoor,” added another fan. “You’ll be in Bollywood in no time,” said someone else.