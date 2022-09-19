PTI might fail to form govt if elections not held in October: Imran Khan

If elections are not announced in October then it would be difficult for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to form the next government, said former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said this during a meeting with the PTI members from South Punjab.

Imran Khan said that the party has to make sure at any cost that the government announces general elections by next month or it would be difficult for the PTI to form the next government.

He directed that all members should protest against inflation in their constituencies on September 23 and September 30.

PTI chief revealed that in the first or second week of October, he will give the call for ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ in Islamabad.

Moreover, the former PM also warned the party members against directly contacting Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. PTI chief expressed fear that CM Elahi might not dissolve the Punjab Assembly if the need arises.

ON Monday, PTI chief Imran Khan warned members of his party against their alleged collusion with the establishment, saying no one should attempt to “bypass” him.

The former prime minister issued the warning at the meeting of the PTI core committee in Islamabad.

The PTI chairman was visibly angry at the meeting and he lashed at the participants without naming anyone.

Imran Khan said that he knew that some of the PTI members were in contact with the establishment.