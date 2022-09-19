Watch: Shaista Lodhi calls out ‘influencers’ for sharing dangerous beauty hacks

Recently, Shaista Lodhi appeared in a podcast with Ali Sufiyan and Pakistan’s first ever Ken Doll, Adnan Zafar, the doctor-actor shared her stance on the dangerous beauty hacks by ‘Influencers’.

A few days ago, Dananeer Mobeen shared a lip-plumping hack on her Instagram account. In the video, she can be seen applying a mixture of Vaseline and red pepper on her lips.

In response to Mobeen’s video, Shaista Lodhi, who owns her clinic in Karachi called ‘The Aesthetics Clinic’ said, “I don’t understand that how a person having a mobile becomes a doctor or an influencer herself. It’s very dangerous, please don’t do such things. Don’t apply red chili directly on your lips at all, use a pink or red colored blush for such beauty hacks.”

She further added, “To become a doctor or an expert, a person goes through a process, just like I did to become a doctor.”

Shaista Lodhi added, “I’m sure that if the Internet in this country goes down for a day, 90% of the influencers will disappear.”

Watch the Podcast here: