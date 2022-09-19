Govt kicks off Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children over 5

The government has kicked off an immunization campaign against Covid-19 for children aged between five and eleven.

The campaign will continue till September 24 in Islamabad Capital Territory, Sindh and Punjab. At least eight million children will be vaccinated during the campaign.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel urged teachers and parents to ensure that all children falling in the age bracket of 5 to 11 years are vaccinated.

He said Pakistan effectively handled COVID-19 crisis but the pandemic is far from over. The minister stressed the need to adopt preventive measures to control the pandemic.

He expressed his gratitude to the USAID for supporting Pakistan in this regard.