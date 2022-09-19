Kinnaird College for Women to organise badminton talent hunt programme

Lahore’s Kinnaird College for Women is organising Badminton talent hunt programme in the Punjab Region.

This programme is a good opportunity for young players to showcase their skills.

“The aforementioned league will provide the selected candidates with the opportunity to participate in national-level leagues in their individual categories,” a press release stated.

“Prof. Dr. Rukhsana David, Principal Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore said that the program is providing equal opportunities to men and women to promote excellence in sports. The initiative intends to promote sports as a social contribution to Pakistani youth empowerment and to encourage youth to participate in sports and physical activities,” it added.

All the young players are encouraged to register themselves at https://pmyp.gov.pk/HEC/SportsForm.

Likewise, youth aged 15-25 (women and women) are eligible to enlist and apply hailing from 25 regions across Pakistan. Punjab has been divided into Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur /Multan regions.

The registered players can appear for trials at their nearest locations within their respective province. After completing the registrations, trials will be held and the shortlisted players will be eligible for the provincial and national leagues.