Con man sweeps millions of rupees from car maker through fake WhatsApp messages

A well-known automaker was reportedly defrauded of over Indian 10 million rupees by a con artist who sent fake WhatsApp messages to the company’s chief financial officer in the identity of its vice chairman.

The money was transferred to seven different bank accounts. An FIR has been registered at the cyber crime police station, according to police.

Vivek Gupta, the Chief Financial Officer of JBM Group, reportedly complained that he received messages on WhatsApp, asking him to transfer specific amounts to the bank accounts mentioned in the messages.

“The FIR has been registered against the unidentified fraudster under section 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of IPC, and Section 66-D of IT Act at the cyber crime police station,” Inspector Om Prakash said.