Traffic plan for Pakistan-England T20Is in Karachi
The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) have chalked down a plan for the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and England in Karachi.
The first-leg of the series, which includes four matches, will be played at the National Stadium Karachi from September 20.
The LEAs have made elaborate security arrangements around the National Stadium and issued the traffic management during the matches for the viewers and commuters.
The road closures and alternate routes are explained below and shown in the attached map which will come into effect at least 4 hours before the match start time.
TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT / DIVERSIONS PLAN: (Detailed Plan/Map is enclosed)
-
Hassan Square fly-over - Civic Centre Bridge and Expo Centre left turning towards National Stadium will remain closed for all types of traffic coming from Liaquatabad and University Road.
-
Karsaz - Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road from Karsaz up to National Stadium Signal will remain open for small vehicles (cars & bikes) only. Public and heavy transport will not be permitted on this route.
-
Millennium – Dalmia Road from Rashid Minhas Road up to National Stadium Signal will remain open for small vehicles (cars & bikes) only. Public and heavy transport will not be permitted on this route.
-
New Town – Stadium Road from University Road turning towards LNH and AKUH will remain open for small vehicles (cars & bikes) only. Public and heavy transport will not be permitted on this route.
-
Heavy Traffic - All types of heavy traffic will be diverted from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad Number 10 and Hassan Square, whereas, it will be closed from PP Chowrangi to University Road; Karsaz to National Stadium; Millennium to New Town.