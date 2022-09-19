Traffic plan for Pakistan-England T20Is in Karachi

The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) have chalked down a plan for the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and England in Karachi.

The first-leg of the series, which includes four matches, will be played at the National Stadium Karachi from September 20.

The LEAs have made elaborate security arrangements around the National Stadium and issued the traffic management during the matches for the viewers and commuters.

The road closures and alternate routes are explained below and shown in the attached map which will come into effect at least 4 hours before the match start time.

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT / DIVERSIONS PLAN: (Detailed Plan/Map is enclosed)