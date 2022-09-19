Hindu-Muslim riots break out in UK’s Leicester

Large-scale riots broke out between Hindus and Muslims on Saturday in Leicester, a city in the central UK.

Tensions have been high since August when India defeated Pakistan in a cricket match during the Asia Cup. The match was played in the UAE, but the bitterness of the two arch-rivals played out on the streets of Leicester when Indian supporters took to the streets chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.

Over the past 24 hours, media in the United Kingdom have been reporting street clashes between large groups of Hindus and Muslims.

People took to social media Saturday evening sharing footage and pictures of a mob chanting “Jai Shree Ram” (Victory to Lord Rama) slogans and attacking Muslims as it marched through Belgrave Road, the centre of the Asian community in the city

UK Police said two arrests had been made, and that the trouble flared up after “an unplanned protest”.

Suleman Nagdi, of the Leicester-based Federation of Muslim Organisations, told the BBC, “What we have seen on the streets is very alarming.

“There have been problems in the community since the India and Pakistan cricket match and while that game often sparks gatherings they have not in the past turned this ugly.

“We need calm - the disorder has to stop and it has to stop now. There are some very dissatisfied young men who have been causing havoc.

“We need to get the message out that this must end and try to do this through parents and grandparents talking to their sons.”

Police were dispatched to increase security, authorities said.

“Violence and disorder will not be tolerated in our city. Dispersal and stop and search powers are in place and are being used. We are calling for calm and telling everyone to return home. Only share information that has been checked and is true,” the police department said in a tweet.

The police also dispelled a rumor circulating on social media that a mosque had been attacked.