Another Indian actor commits suicide

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica - famously known as Deepa – was found hanging in her room in a Chennai apartment on Sunday morning.

Tamil actress best known for her roles in Thupparivalan and Vaaitha was only 29.

The deceased also left a suicide note in her diary.

The reports by Indian media said Deepa’s friend Prabhakaran rushed to the place and informed her brother in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh (her hometown), and also the Koyambedu police.

The police took the body in the custody and sent it for postmortem.

The suicide note reportedly suggested that the Tamil actor was not happy with her life and she did not have anybody to support her.

The note also reads that she fell in love with someone, who didn’t accept her love, and hence she is going to end her life.

In light of the suicide note, the police have started the investigation with the boyfriend.