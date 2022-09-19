Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | 19th September 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | 19th September 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | 19th September 2022 Recommended ECP reserves disqualification verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran First England T20I: Pakistan team to wear special jersey for flood victims Benin welcomes Hollywood take on women warriors Related Stories ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you Most Popular Atlas Honda launches ‘new’ CG125 motorbike for an unimaginable price Father killed, daughters injured in brawl at Data Darbar Who is Elly Conway? Writer of Dua Lipa’s debut movie Argylle